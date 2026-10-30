A Ukrainian delegation arrived in Oleshky, where they began evacuating residents and distributing aid

The Ukrainian delegation arrived safely in Oleshky, where the evacuation of people and the distribution of humanitarian aid have already begun. The ceasefire remains in effect, Davyd Arakhamia, head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction, reported on October 30.

“The Ukrainian delegation has already safely reached Oleshky. The evacuation and distribution of humanitarian aid have begun. The ceasefire remains in effect,” he wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

Arakhamia promised to provide details on the progress of the evacuation at a later time.

Earlier, Koretsky admitted that he had miscalculated the number of people planned to be evacuated from Oleshky.

527 residents of Oleshky are returning to Ukraine via Belarus, according to Koretsky.

Humanitarian mission in Oleshky: 25 buses have been prepared to assist and evacuate civilians.

In the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, demining of designated routes has been completed and the humanitarian convoy is ready for departure, according to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

Prior to this, a delegation comprising representatives from Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia arrived at the location from which they plan to deliver humanitarian aid to Oleshky.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, agreed to travel to the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region via Russian territory, as there is currently no other safe route for the humanitarian mission. The Ombudsman’s Office explained that the route across the front line is dangerous, and crossing the river is impossible due to landmines.

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