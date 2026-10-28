The General Staff reported on Russia's losses over the past 24 hours as of October 28

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 1,510 Russian occupiers. These figures, as of October 28, 2026, were released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of October 28, Russia has suffered the following losses in the war against Ukraine:

personnel—approximately 1,583,350 (+1,510) individuals;

tanks – 12,448 (+0);

armored combat vehicles – 25,609 (+0);

artillery systems – 51,674 (+21);

multiple-launch rocket systems – 2,241 (+0);

air defense systems – 1,727 (+0);

aircraft – 449 (+0) units;

helicopters – 356 (+0) units;

ground-based robotic systems – 3,032 (+7) units;

operational-tactical UAVs – 585,795 (+1,543) units;

cruise missiles – 5,140 (+2) units;

ships/boats – 35 (+0);

submarines – 2 (+0);

Vehicles and tanker trucks – 167,738 (+266) units;

special equipment – 4,859 (+0) units

Source: General Staff

Servicemembers of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, “Charter,” are carrying out the underground special operation “Veles” in the Kupiansk direction, having advanced more than 15 kilometers into enemy territory. On October 27, commanders Mykhailo Drapatiy, Ihor Obolenskyi, and Pavlo Palisa reported the initial results of the operation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Throughout October 26 and into the night of October 27, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out successful strikes against military facilities of the Russian occupiers in the Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. In particular, Russian army ammunition depots near the towns of Dyakove in the Luhansk region and Ogorodne in the Donetsk region were struck, significantly reducing the enemy’s firepower on the front lines.

178 combat engagements in a single day—the fiercest battles took place in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors

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