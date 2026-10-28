Canadian animal rescuer Jesse Adams, founder of the RainCoast Dog Rescue Society based in Victoria on Vancouver Island, was killed in eastern Ukraine. As Global News reports, he died from severe injuries after an FPV drone struck the vehicle in which he was transporting animals.

Trip to eastern Ukraine

Before the trip, Adams wrote on Facebook that he was leaving on a rescue mission to eastern Ukraine. Two days later, according to the RainCoast Dog Rescue Society, an FPV drone hit the vehicle in which he was transporting animals. The rescuer sustained severe injuries and underwent emergency surgery, but doctors were unable to save his life.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Animal evacuation

Penny Stone, executive director of the Victoria Humane Society, said that Adams had repeatedly travelled to Ukraine and Kabul, to places where help was needed. According to her, in Ukraine he rescued not only dogs, but also tigers, lions, pigs, goats and other animals. He also travelled to small communities to help their residents.

In its announcement of Adams's death, the RainCoast Dog Rescue Society said that he had devoted his life to protecting animals. Lori Kalef, program director at SPCA International, said that Adams and his team are estimated to have evacuated up to 1,000 animals from war-affected Ukraine.

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