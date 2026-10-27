Explosions were heard in Lipetsk; a fire near the airfield has been reported

A missile alert has been declared in several regions of Russia. According to preliminary reports, air defense systems were activated over Lipetsk to engage high-speed targets. There were also reports of possible incoming missiles and a fire near the local airfield.

Missile alerts sounded in a number of Russian regions. Against this backdrop, reports emerged of air defense systems operating over Lipetsk. According to preliminary data, Russian air defenses attempted to intercept high-speed targets. However, there is currently no information on exactly how many targets were detected or whether they were successfully shot down.

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Reports of Possible Strikes and a Fire

Separate reports have emerged of possible strikes in the Lypetsk area. Preliminary information is also coming in about a fire near the local airfield. This information currently requires confirmation. It is unknown what exactly could have caused the fire or whether it is related to reports of air defense activity.

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There is currently no information about possible damage, casualties, or the extent of the fire. It is also unclear whether the airfield itself sustained damage. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. Until official reports are released, information regarding the landings and the fire should be considered preliminary. This is according to Russian media reports.

During the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Moscow on October 27, attended by Putin, the aggressor country’s air defense forces shot down at least 16 drones over the Russian capital. Due to the air threat and security measures, restrictions were imposed at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports, leading to the cancellation of 29 flights and the delay of 82 others, and passenger planes are bypassing the Moscow air hub.

From October 27 to 29, Russian authorities will restrict access to mobile internet within the Third Transport Ring in Moscow. The Russian Ministry of Digital Development explained that these measures are intended to ensure security during the “Forum of Gas-Exporting Countries” (FGEC) and the “Russia–Africa” summit, which Putin will attend.

Earlier, a large-scale mobile internet outage occurred in St. Petersburg. The outage coincided with Putin’s arrival in St. Petersburg, where he is scheduled to meet with the ruler of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim Ismail, and hold working meetings with the governors of St. Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that restrictions on mobile internet during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)—which Putin also attended—were imposed to prevent security threats. These threats are said to originate from Ukraine.

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