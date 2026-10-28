Maksym Zhorin, deputy commander of the Third Army Corps, stated that Ukraine must once again become a nuclear power. In his view, international agreements have failed to protect the country from Russian aggression. The military officer outlined his position in a Telegram post.

Zhorin linked the need to revise Ukraine’s security policy to France’s decision to expand its own nuclear arsenal. In his view, military power is becoming increasingly important in today’s world, and international agreements do not always ensure states’ protection against aggression.

The military officer also criticized the decision by the Ukrainian authorities in the 1990s to renounce nuclear weapons in exchange for international security assurances.

“Ukraine’s strategic goal should be to restore its nuclear status. If we want genuine long-term security guarantees, we must once again become a nuclear power,” Jorin wrote.

Earlier, Jorin assessed whether it was realistic to force the Russians to flee Crimea.

Jorin also warned of an escalation in Russia’s aerial terror.

Prior to that, Jorin stated that Kaliningrad should become a target for drone attacks.

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