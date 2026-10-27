The “Siberian Battalion” volunteer unit, composed of Russian citizens and fighting as part of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, has released photos of new recruits undergoing training. At one of the military training grounds, the recruits are undergoing an intensive combat training course under the guidance of experienced instructors.

During the training, the fighters are mastering military skills, gaining real frontline experience, and practicing tactical coordination within the unit under conditions that closely resemble combat.

Source: Press Service of the “Siberian Battalion”

As a reminder, on March 12, 2024, the “Freedom of Russia” Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps, and the Siberian Battalion—all composed of Russian citizens dissatisfied with the dictatorial regime in the Kremlin—carried out another incursion into Russian territory in the Kursk and Belgorod regions. According to their statements, they took control of the town of Tyotkino in the Kursk sector.

During their raid in the Belgorod region, the “Freedom of Russia” Legion, the “Russian Volunteer Corps,” and the Siberian Battalion killed 452 Kremlin mercenaries and wounded another 784.

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