According to an analysis of the last three months, the average rate at which Ukrainian air defense forces have shot down Russian “Geran-4” jet-powered strike drones is nearly 60 percent, and reaches 80 percent during the repulsion of individual attacks.

Tactical aircraft—F-16s, Mirages, and MiG-29s—play a key role in neutralizing jet-powered drones. At the same time, efforts are underway to strengthen “light air defense” using the latest Skynex, Skyranger, and Terrahawk Paladin systems, Gepard anti-aircraft guns, as well as mobile fire teams equipped with man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS).

In addition, the Armed Forces are testing new domestically produced interceptor drones, some of which have already shot down dozens of enemy jet drones.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The effectiveness of shooting down Russian jet-powered drones reaches 85% in some cases; however, the performance of Ukrainian air defense is affected by weather conditions, the intensity of attacks, and a shortage of missiles. Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat explained that fog complicates the interception of targets but also creates difficulties for the Russian side.

At the “Gvardeyskoye” military airfield in occupied Crimea, new shelters are being built for Russian “Geran”-type drones. According to satellite images, more than 20 shelters for drones and about 40 smaller structures resembling garages are being built on the facility’s grounds.

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