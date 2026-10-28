Russia attacked Pavlohrad; a 15-year-old boy was wounded

On the morning of October 28, Russian forces launched a drone strike on Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region. A 15-year-old boy was injured in the attack, and a fire broke out at the site of the strike.

According to Oleksandr Ganzha, a Russian drone attacked Pavlohrad on the morning of October 28. The strike caused a fire.

A 15-year-old boy was also injured. Medical personnel are transporting the injured teenager to the hospital to provide the necessary care.

No further details regarding the consequences of the Russian attack have been reported at this time.

This was reported by Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

Russian troops launch two to three waves of jet-powered drones daily toward Ukraine’s western regions. Energy infrastructure, particularly substations, remains the primary target of the attacks.

Over the course of 24 hours—from the morning of October 27 to the morning of October 28—Russian troops carried out 50 strikes on 26 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the Sumy region. Two men were injured as a result of the attacks.

As a result of yet another Russian shelling, the production facility of the Ukrainian women’s clothing brand Helena.Mikhnich was completely destroyed. The loss of production was reported with the words: “The factory is no more.”

Earlier, Russia attacked a food production facility in the Odesa region.

During an attack on Kyiv, Russia also destroyed the office of the Ukrainian brand Nika Zemlyanikina.

In addition, Russian shelling damaged the production facilities of the brand Harvest Clothing.

Read us on