A participant in the seizure of Sloviansk and the commander of a reconnaissance platoon of the so-called “DPR” have been charged

Prosecutors from the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor’s Office have served a notice of suspicion in absentia on a Ukrainian citizen who, according to the investigation, participated in the seizure of Sloviansk and commanded a reconnaissance platoon of the “DPR” group. He is charged with participating in a terrorist organization and aiding its activities under Part 1 of Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, in April 2014, the man voluntarily joined the military wing of the so-called “DPR” and participated in the seizure of the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast. During these events, he offered armed resistance to law enforcement officers and servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In December 2014, he was appointed commander of a reconnaissance platoon in one of the illegal armed groups. According to the investigation, until December 2016, the suspect continued to participate in armed confrontations with Ukrainian defense forces in the territories of Sloviansk and Mykolaivka.

In particular, he used firearms against Ukrainian servicemen and armored vehicles, thereby aiding the activities of a terrorist organization.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by prosecutors from the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor’s Office in cooperation with officers of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Cherkasy region.

Measures are currently being taken to locate the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Being present in temporarily occupied territory does not exempt a person from liability for crimes committed.

Source: Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor’s Office

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