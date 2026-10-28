A mother and son serve in the same unit of the 42nd Marine Brigade

Staff Sergeant Tetyana Viktorivna volunteered to join the military, and her son later joined her brigade. They are currently serving together in the 42nd Marine Brigade, where she holds the position of sergeant-manager.

The 42nd Separate Marine Brigade shared the story of this female service member.

Before the war, Tetiana Viktorivna worked in government agencies, had a regular routine, and made her own plans. However, with the start of the full-scale invasion, she decided to join the defense of her country.

She went to the Territorial Recruitment Center on her own, without waiting for a draft notice. However, she was turned away at the time: in the early months, the greatest need was for cooks and people with medical training.

She returned home but did not give up on her decision. A year later, when the 42nd Brigade was being formed, she tried again. This time, Tetyana Viktorivna was accepted into the ranks.

She began her service as a private, handling administrative work and paperwork. Later, thanks to her experience, responsibility, and perseverance, she was promoted to the rank of sergeant. Today, she is the brigade’s sergeant-manager.

Her job involves more than just paperwork. Behind every decision lies the need to properly prepare documents, register them on time, submit them for signature, monitor their implementation, and prevent mistakes that could delay the work of other service members.

In this line of work, attentiveness, knowledge of the system, and the ability to think ahead are essential. After all, even a single incorrect number, a mistake in a last name, or a missing document can create serious problems.

Tetyana Viktorivna is known in the brigade as a tenacious, demanding, and responsible military officer.

Despite being constantly busy, sometimes she—like everyone else—wants to put her work aside and just take a walk around town, to be an ordinary woman. However, military service dictates its own rhythm, and the workday often ends only when the task is complete.

A special chapter in her story is her son Volodymyr’s service. He later joined the 42nd Separate Marine Brigade as well.

Today, mother and son serve in different areas and carry out different tasks, but they both wear the uniform of the same brigade.

Their story is one of responsibility, perseverance, and a willingness to take action rather than stand on the sidelines.

It’s not about talking about duty—it’s about fulfilling it. It’s not about waiting for someone else to do it for you—it’s about rolling up your sleeves and getting to work yourself.

Source: 42nd Separate Marine Brigade

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