Two Russian soldiers who were trying to reach Kyiv were detained in the Donetsk region

The Security Service of Ukraine detained two Russian soldiers in the Donetsk region who had fled the front lines and were heading toward Kyiv. According to the SBU, the occupiers had changed into civilian clothes and were attempting to reach the capital by car.

The two men are contract soldiers from the 291st Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Federation’s Southern Military District. They were traveling in a car they had hitched a ride in.

The occupiers were detained at a checkpoint at the entrance to the Dnipropetrovsk region. A Russian military ID tag was found on one of them.

“The Russian occupiers hoped to reach the capital of our country, where one of them has relatives, and ‘lay low,’” the SBU noted.

“One of the detainees turned out to be a resident of the temporarily occupied town of Dovzhansk in the Luhansk region who had been convicted twice for murder and has been fighting on the enemy’s side against the Defense Forces since 2016.

After the start of the full-scale war, the repeat offender took part in battles near Bakhmut as an assistant gunner for an anti-tank missile system.

Another suspect is a Russian citizen who signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country while serving a prison sentence for murder,” the Security Service reported.

Recently, both were sent to storm Ukrainian military positions in the Kramatorsk sector, where they later fled the front lines and infiltrated a village in the “gray” zone.

There, they changed into civilian clothes they found in an abandoned house, buried their Russian military uniforms and service weapons in that house, and then set off on foot toward the district center.

“On their way to the city, they flagged down a car whose owner agreed to drive them to Dnipro, from where they planned to travel to Kyiv.

But their plan failed—both suspects were detained near the administrative border of the frontline region,” the SBU added.

Currently, the SBU has charged the enemy collaborator from the Luhansk region with treason and collaboration.

The investigation is ongoing to determine all the circumstances of the crime. The suspect is being held in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

His accomplice—a Russian citizen—is currently being held as a prisoner of war.

Source: SBU

Earlier, the SBU detained a former Russian military officer in Volyn who was attempting to travel to Europe.

Video: A Russian agent was detained for directing strikes against Kyiv and the Poltava region.

An FSB agent was exposed within the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for orchestrating a Russian attack on a unit of UAV operators.

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