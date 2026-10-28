In the Sumy region, infrastructure and vehicles caught fire following a nighttime attack

On the night of October 28, Russian forces attacked the Putivl community in the Sumy region. Following the strike, fires broke out at a civilian infrastructure facility and in vehicles. Rescue workers extinguished the fires and surveyed the area; according to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

According to rescue workers, Russian forces struck the Putivl community. The attack caused a fire at a civilian infrastructure facility. Vehicles also caught fire. The State Emergency Service did not specify which facility was targeted or how many vehicles were damaged. There is currently no information on the extent of the damage.

Rescue workers extinguished the fires

Rescue workers arrived at the scene. They worked to extinguish the fires and inspected the area to ensure that all hot spots had been eliminated. “All hot spots have been eliminated, and the area has been inspected,” the State Emergency Service reported. According to preliminary information, no one was injured as a result of the attack. However, final data on the consequences of the strike and the extent of the damage are still being determined.

Russian troops regularly attack border communities in the Sumy region. Such strikes pose a threat to local residents and can result in damage to civilian infrastructure. The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Sumy region reported the nighttime attack.

Over the course of 24 hours—from the morning of October 27 to the morning of October 28—Russian troops carried out 50 strikes on 26 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the Sumy region. Two men were injured as a result of the attacks.

In Sumy Oblast, one person was injured as a result of the Russian attacks. Civilian infrastructure, agricultural equipment, and private homes came under fire. Rescue workers extinguished the fires, but had to temporarily suspend their operations due to the threat of further strikes.

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