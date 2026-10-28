In Kherson, residents were warned that there are no safe areas due to the risk of landmines

In Kherson and other coastal towns, you can come across landmines in any area—there are no safe places. These areas are potentially mined due to Russian shelling, drone attacks, and remote mining.

“There are no safe areas in Kherson, just as there are none in other coastal towns—they are all potentially mined because they have all been shelled, all have been attacked by drones, and remote mining—using both drones and other means—has been recorded almost everywhere,” Kovanov noted.

According to Andriy Kovany, virtually all of Kherson remains a “red” zone due to the risk of encountering explosive devices.

In particular, on October 28, reports came in of the discovery of a “Pryanik” (“Plyushka”) anti-personnel mine and other munitions on Mykhailivska Street, near the intersection with Uspensky Lane. At the same time, the mined area may be larger.

Kovanyy suggested that reports of explosive devices being found will continue to come in. He urged city residents to be cautious, even though a ceasefire is currently in effect.

Even with the temporary absence of shelling in Kherson, there remains a risk of encountering Russian mines. Local authorities are urging residents to strictly follow mine safety rules.

To protect yourself from explosive devices, you must:

look carefully where you’re stepping and pay attention to your route;

do not approach suspicious objects;

under no circumstances touch any ammunition or other dangerous objects you find;

if you spot a suspicious object, move to a safe distance and notify the appropriate authorities.

The police emphasize that the risk of landmines persists throughout the entire territory of Kherson, so residents should remain vigilant even during periods of calm.

Andriy Kovany, head of the communications department of the National Police Main Directorate in the Kherson region, reported this to Ukrinform.

Earlier, near the village of Mukoshyn in the Kamin-Kashyrskyi District, a tractor struck an anti-tank mine while performing forestry work.

In the Sumy region, a 17-year-old boy died after stepping on an explosive device in the Vorozhba community. The teenager was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries, but doctors were unable to save him.

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