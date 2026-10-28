There are power outages in the Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions

As of October 28, some consumers in the Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions remain without electricity. The reason is hostilities and Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. Energy workers are working around the clock to restore power to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.

First Deputy Minister of Energy Artem Nekrasov provided an update on the situation in Ukraine’s power grid as of October 28. According to him, due to hostilities and Russian shelling, some consumers in the Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions have been temporarily left without power.

Energy workers are operating at full capacity. They are trying to restore power as quickly as possible to all customers who have lost electricity. Work is continuing around the clock, as specialists need to repair damaged sections of the power infrastructure and restore power to consumers.

Power has been restored to most consumers in the Sumy region

Separately, Artem Nekrasov provided an update on the situation in the Sumy region. There, restoration work is still ongoing following previous Russian attacks. In particular, power utility workers are working in Konotop. Specialists have already managed to restore power to most consumers. At the same time, the work is not yet complete, so utility workers are continuing to address the damage caused by the shelling.

The Ministry of Energy emphasizes that restoration work is ongoing. Their goal is to restore power as quickly as possible to all consumers who were temporarily left without electricity due to Russian attacks. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

On the night of October 28, Russian forces attacked the Putivl community in the Sumy region. Following the strike, fires broke out at a civilian infrastructure facility and in vehicles. Rescue workers extinguished the fires and surveyed the area; according to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

On the evening of October 27, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with a drone, injuring five people. Among the wounded was a four-year-old child.

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