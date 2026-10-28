Russia has set up a new launch site for Shahid rockets — GUR

Russia has set up a new launch site for “Shahed”-type jet drones near the “Millerovo” military airfield. This is evidenced by satellite images, which confirm the appearance of a new drone launch site. Details about the facility were disclosed by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that the new drone launch site is located in the Rostov Oblast, which borders the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast. The facility’s configuration indicates that it is designed for the preparation and launch of “Geran-4” and “Geran-5” jet-powered strike drones, as well as their variants.

According to preliminary estimates, once construction is complete, the site will be capable of handling up to 100 launches per day. The actual intensity of its use will depend on a number of factors—the supply of ready-to-fly drones, the availability of fuel and munitions for the UAVs, the number of trained crews, the operational readiness of the equipment, and the tasks assigned by the aggressor.

As of late August 2026, there were still no visible signs of active construction at the site. By mid-October, the Russians had already set up launch positions and other infrastructure there.

One possible explanation for the rapid pace of construction of the drone port could be the use of proven technical solutions, as well as the concentration of resources on creating a relatively simple launch infrastructure.

The construction of a new facility for launching UAVs just 3.5 kilometers from the “Millerovo” airfield means that the Russians intend to use the same air defense systems that protect the airfield to defend it. Shared infrastructure and existing technical support systems could also be an advantage during the drone port’s operation.

The new drone port complements Russia’s existing network of UAV launch sites, which includes at least 12 fixed launch sites. The construction of the facility in the Rostov region may be part of Russia’s preparations to intensify strikes on Ukrainian territory, particularly during the winter months.

The capabilities of these jet-powered drones allow them to strike targets at ranges of up to 770 and 950 kilometers, respectively.

This was reported with reference to the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Russia has modernized the Geran-4; the drone has been equipped with a new navigation system and warhead.

China helped Russia develop new Shahed drones with jet engines, according to the WSJ.

As a reminder, a new launch system for the “Banderol” missile was spotted in Russia.

17 tankers delivered over 562,000 metric tons of fuel to Russia, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR).

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