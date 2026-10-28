Belarus Is Helping Russian Drones Attack Ukraine — Demchenko

There is currently no evidence of an increase in the number of Russian troops in Belarus; however, relay stations that amplify the signal for Russian drones attacking Ukraine continue to operate.

“Everyone is particularly concerned about a possible buildup of forces on Belarusian territory near our border, but fortunately, this is not happening. Of course, intelligence units continue to monitor the overall security situation for Ukraine, keeping an eye on what is happening in Belarus, a country that is siding with the Kremlin. At the same time, as far as our security is concerned, the continued operation of relay stations from Belarusian territory is, of course, a concern at this time. That is, the technical equipment that amplifies the signal for Russian drones. Unfortunately, their operation continues to be detected. “In fact, this does not mean that the relay station is active there around the clock, but we are seeing periodic changes in the locations where they are activated,” said Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

He added that Belarus continues to provide such assistance for Russia’s strikes on Ukrainian territory.

Andriy Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, reported this in a comment to Ukrinform.

Read us on