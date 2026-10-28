Konotop has been without power for five days following Russian strikes; there is a risk of a diesel shortage

Konotop, in the Sumy region, has been without electricity for five days following Russian attacks. Some of the power generation equipment has been destroyed, and diesel fuel reserves for the generators may only last until October 29. The city needs at least 40 metric tons of diesel to keep critical infrastructure running.

According to Artem Semenikhin, some of the damaged power facilities cannot be repaired. Currently, the hospital is receiving electricity at night, and sometimes the water utility as well. Meanwhile, the rest of the city remains without power.

There are currently no estimates for when power will be restored.

The mayor also noted that the protective measures in place for the power facilities worked as intended. However, one of the Russian strikes hit an area where the regional power company had failed to provide adequate protection. As a result of the attack, the equipment was destroyed.

A critical problem for the city has become the gradual depletion of diesel fuel reserves needed to operate generators. According to Semenikhin, fuel supplies may run out as early as October 29.

This poses risks to the operation of resilience centers, which consume significant amounts of diesel fuel daily. There may also be difficulties refueling generators at boiler rooms and meeting the needs of public transportation.

“The city currently needs at least 40 metric tons of diesel fuel,” said Artem Semenikhin.

Local authorities hope to receive assistance from the state and the government to replenish fuel reserves and maintain the operation of critical infrastructure.

Despite the difficult situation, facilities that help residents cope with the power outage continue to operate in the city.

In particular, people can charge their cell phones at cafes, pharmacies, and supermarkets. According to the mayor, local business owners are voluntarily offering this assistance to residents.

Kindergartens in Konotop are also remaining open, providing children with hot meals. Schools are temporarily not holding classes, as students are on a vacation that was scheduled in advance.

Thus, the city continues to maintain the operation of certain essential facilities; however, prolonged power outages and a shortage of diesel fuel are making it difficult to meet residents’ needs and keep critical infrastructure functioning.

This was reported by Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin.

As of October 28, some consumers in the Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions remain without electricity. The reason is hostilities and Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. Energy workers are working around the clock to restore power to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.

On the night of October 28, Russian forces attacked the Putivl community in Sumy Oblast. Following the strike, fires broke out at a civilian infrastructure facility and in vehicles. Rescue workers extinguished the fires and surveyed the area; according to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

On the evening of October 27, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with a drone, injuring five people. Among the wounded was a four-year-old child.

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