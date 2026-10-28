Soldiers of the 1st Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard “Azov” struck more than 100 Russian trains that were being used to supply the occupying forces on the front lines. According to reports, the targets destroyed included locomotives and fuel tank cars.

As a result of the Ukrainian military’s strikes, enemy locomotives, fuel tank cars, and other railway equipment were put out of commission.

Russian occupiers are using railway stations to transport fuel toward the front lines. At the same time, the enemy’s mobile fire groups and electronic warfare systems are unable to provide reliable protection for these logistics routes.

“The enemy is trying with all its might to create the impression of a successful capture of populated areas, but is unable to protect the key railway stations through which the fuel supply chain to the front line passes,” Azov noted.

Earlier, Azov denied reports that three villages in the Donetsk region had been captured.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated more than 700 occupiers in Azov’s area of responsibility over three days.

Skelya and Azov thwarted the Russians’ advance toward Dobropillia.

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