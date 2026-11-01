Emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv

On Sunday, November 1, emergency power outages were implemented in Kyiv. This was caused by the aftermath of Russian strikes on energy facilities and ongoing attacks on the power grid. Energy workers are working to repair the damaged equipment, but they can only do so when the security situation allows.

According to the company, special power supply restrictions had to be implemented in the capital due to Russian shelling of energy infrastructure. “Kyiv: Emergency power outages have been implemented due to constant shelling of the power grid,” reads a statement from DTEK.

These outages are being implemented outside of the usual schedules. Therefore, the times when power may go out or come back on in homes will not necessarily coincide with the previously published schedule. Currently, utility workers are working to repair equipment damaged by Russian attacks. At the same time, the company emphasizes that repair work is carried out only when the security situation allows it. “We are doing everything possible to restore power to Kyiv residents’ homes as quickly as possible,” DTEK noted.

Residents of the capital should monitor announcements from the power company, as the situation may change depending on the condition of the power grid and the progress of restoration work. DTEK Group has announced emergency power outages.

On Saturday, October 31, some Kyiv residents may be without power for most of the day. For certain areas, the schedule calls for only up to two hours of power during the day.

On the evening of October 30, Kyiv experienced water supply disruptions due to power outages at several critical infrastructure facilities following a Russian strike. Water pressure in the city’s water supply system has dropped, causing intermittent water service. Utility workers are already working to restore power.

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