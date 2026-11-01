Russia launched 433 drones at Ukraine overnight; air defense forces shot down 371

On the night of Saturday, November 1, Russia attacked Ukraine with 433 strike drones. Air defense forces shot down 371 targets, but hits were recorded at 16 locations, and debris from the downed drones fell at 14 additional sites. As of 7:30 a.m., more than 40 Russian drones remained in the air, and combat operations were ongoing.

Russian forces launched the attack at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31. They used 433 drones of various types for the strikes, including Shahed, “Gerbera,” and “Parody” decoy drones. Among the drones launched were 64 jet-powered Shaheds. Russia launched the drones from several directions: Orel, Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk, and Millerovo within Russian territory, as well as from the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk.

Various units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were deployed to repel the air attack. The Russian drones were intercepted by Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare (EW) and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups. According to preliminary data, as of 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 1, Ukrainian air defense forces had shot down or neutralized 371 drones. At the same time, the attack had not yet been fully repelled: more than 40 attack drones remained in Ukrainian airspace.

The Air Force reported that combat operations were ongoing. Data regarding the consequences of the attack and the number of targets neutralized may be subject to revision. Despite the efforts of the air defense forces, it was not possible to avoid all hits. According to military sources, Russian drone strikes were recorded at 16 locations. Debris from downed aerial targets fell at 14 additional locations.

Thus, the Russian attack lasted all night and spanned several directions. Ukrainian defenders neutralized most of the drones launched, but the effects of the strikes and falling debris were recorded in a number of locations. The Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

Throughout the day on October 31, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 168 strike drones. Air defense forces shot down and neutralized 122 enemy drones.

As a reminder, an explosion was heard in Kyiv at approximately 10:00 p.m. on October 30. Power outages were reported in several districts of the capital.

On the evening of October 30, a Russian jet drone struck an energy facility in Kyiv, after which many areas of the capital lost power and water.

As a result of the Russian missile attack on October 29, a Rozetka store near the “Comfort Town” residential complex in Kyiv was damaged. The company announced how it would organize the delivery of orders to customers.

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