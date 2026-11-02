Ukraine and Russia have agreed to conduct regular humanitarian missions in frontline communities.

This was announced by Russian Ombudswoman Yana Lantratova following the completion of an operation in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

According to her, specific towns and regions for future missions have not yet been determined. Aid is planned to be delivered not only to residents of Oleshky but also to people in neighboring areas who need food and medicine.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets also announced an agreement to continue humanitarian work for civilians near the front lines. He called the operation in Oleshky the first step toward regular missions in other settlements.

The humanitarian operation in Oleshky was carried out following agreements on a local ceasefire. The ceasefire was in effect from October 27 to November 1. During the mission, aid was delivered to residents, and those wishing to leave were given the opportunity to evacuate.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets

As a reminder, Melania Trump reacted to the successful evacuation of Oleshky residents.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces ensured a ceasefire in the Kherson region to carry out the humanitarian mission in Oleshky. However, the Russian military took advantage of this lull to fortify their own positions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on November 2.

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