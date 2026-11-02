Russia withdrew from the Council of Europe Convention against Torture

On November 1, Russia officially withdrew from the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. Moscow had acceded to the convention back in 1998.

The Council of Europe reported that following the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Committee for the Prevention of Torture received numerous reports of torture and ill-treatment of people in places of detention in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

At the same time, Russian authorities refused to cooperate with the committee, preventing independent experts from verifying these reports.

Committee President Alan Mitchell stated that Russia’s withdrawal means the end of the organization’s mandate to monitor places of detention on Russian territory. Consequently, the country will no longer have independent international monitoring of such facilities under this mechanism.

Source: Council of Europe

On July 21, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Moldovan Ambassador Liliana Daria and lodged a protest over alleged violations of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations during two incidents involving staff and vehicles of the Russian Embassy.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed a law allowing Ukraine to accede to the Convention on International Access to Justice. This enables Ukrainian citizens to receive free legal aid in the 28 states party to the Convention.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow may take appropriate military-technical measures in response to Finland’s decision to withdraw from the Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines.

Read us on