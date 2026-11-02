An OSINT researcher cited the confirmed number of Russian military personnel killed

According to researcher Andrew Perpetua’s estimate, Russia may have lost more than 500,000 military personnel killed during the full-scale war. He reached this conclusion based on a tally of casualties documented in videos from open sources.

OSINT researcher Andrew Perpetua and his team counted 106,951 Russian military personnel killed in video footage published over the course of 797 days of the war.

At the same time, the researcher estimates that only about 20% of the videos showing the deaths of Russian soldiers are made publicly available. If this estimate is correct, the total number of Russian military personnel killed during that period could exceed half a million.

The Russian publication “Mediazona” also points to these massive losses in its estimates. As of the most recent published data, journalists have documented 282,993 Russian military personnel killed by name. However, their tally currently covers data only through 2025.

The full-scale war has been ongoing for 1,712 days. The author of these estimates describes the scale of Russian losses as unprecedented and highlights the discrepancy between the number of military fatalities and Russia’s achievements on the front lines.

Source: Andrew Perpetua

Prior to this, the General Staff reported record losses among Russian troops in 2026.

In October, the Defense Forces liberated 96.2 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, which is 10.4 square kilometers more than the area captured by Russian occupation forces during the same period.

In October 2026, the Russian army lost 54,400 servicemen killed or seriously wounded, marking the highest monthly figure since the start of the full-scale invasion. That’s equivalent to 9 parades on Red Square, 200 subway cars, or the population of Chukotka.

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