The number of casualties from the Russian Federation's attack on Izyum has risen to 15

As a result of the Russian attack on Izyum, 15 people sought medical assistance. This was reported by the Izyum City Military Administration.

“Today, November 2, 2026, from 8:50 a.m. to 9:10 a.m., the enemy launched a series of airstrikes on the city of Izyum using guided bombs,” the statement said.

As a result of the strike, several cars were destroyed, and a four-story building and five five-story buildings sustained significant damage. One person was killed.

Source: Izyum City Military Administration

Earlier, Russian occupiers struck Izyum with guided bombs, damaging a high-rise building and cutting off power to the city.

As a reminder, on October 30, five civilians were killed in Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast, as a result of a Russian airstrike. Rescuers recovered their bodies from under the rubble of the destroyed building. Another 14 people were injured.

October 31 was declared a Day of Mourning in Izyum following the Russian airstrike.

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