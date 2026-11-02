In the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, there are still people who want to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine but are unable to do so.

Among them is Alla Lykhman-Malysh, a wounded volunteer who cares for 70 animals: 30 cats and 40 dogs.

She refused to be evacuated because she was not allowed to take all of her animals with her. She is currently in the hospital after being wounded on the so-called “road of death”—the route from Oleshky to the village of Radensk, which local residents use to get food despite the landmines and drones.

Not all people with limited mobility were able to be evacuated from Oleshky either. Some residents feared possible screening in Russia, while residents of surrounding villages were unable to reach the evacuation site due to mined roads.

According to Natalia Hryhorivna, a resident of the village of Pidlisne, only six people and two intact houses remain there. The other homes were burned down. Locals braved the mined roads to reach the evacuation site.

Source: hromadske

As a reminder, Melania Trump reacted to the successful evacuation of Oleshky residents.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces ensured a ceasefire in the Kherson region to carry out the humanitarian mission in Oleshky. However, Russian troops used this lull to fortify their own positions, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on November 2.





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