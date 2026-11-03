A Russian airstrike on Komyshuvakha claimed the lives of four Zaporizhzhia police officers

Four law enforcement officers were killed on November 2 as a result of a Russian airstrike on the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. During the attack, they were helping local residents take shelter in an underground school.

This was reported by the National Police’s communications department.

According to law enforcement officials, the police officers were escorting people to the shelter when Russian forces launched a second strike. As a result of the attack, people were trapped under the rubble. Among the dead were four police officers and two rescue workers. Several dozen other people were also killed in the strike, including employees of the Administrative Services Center and members of the local community.

The deceased police officers were Mykhailo Buzhenko, Mykola Balanda, Mykhailo Romanov, and Dmytro Besedin.

Buzhenko served as a senior beat officer in the prevention sector of Police Department No. 1 of the Zaporizhzhia District Police Administration. He had dedicated 21 years to law enforcement.

Baland held the position of senior investigative officer in the criminal police sector of Police Station No. 2. He had 23 years of service.

Romanov and Besedin were community police officers in the same unit. For over ten years, they maintained law and order in the region’s communities.

Three of the fallen law enforcement officers were forced to leave their homes due to the occupation of part of the Zaporizhzhia region. Despite this, they continued their service and worked with residents of other frontline communities.

The National Police expressed their condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased.

As a reminder, the death toll from Russian airstrikes on Komyshuvakha has risen to 29.

Earlier reports indicated that 26 people had already been killed in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as a result of the Russian airstrike.

In Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 27 people are considered missing following the Russian strike on Monday, November 2.

Video: Russians struck a school in Komyshuvakha, killing 18 people — Zelenskyy.

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