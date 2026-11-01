In the Dnipropetrovsk region, nearly 100,000 customers were left without power

On Sunday, November 1, nearly 100,000 customers in the Dnipropetrovsk region remain without power due to Russian attacks. New strikes on energy infrastructure have caused repeated power outages in the Dniprovskyi, Pavlohradskyi, and Samarivskyi districts. More than 70 emergency crews are working to restore power.

The night of November 1 was difficult: Russian troops continued to attack energy facilities, leaving some consumers without power once again. “Currently, due to the nighttime attacks, nearly 100,000 consumers in the Dnipro, Pavlohrad, and Samariv districts remain without power,” Ganza noted. To restore power to homes and businesses as quickly as possible, more than 70 emergency crews have been mobilized. Utility workers are working to repair the damage and restore power. No exact timeline has yet been provided for when power will be restored to all customers.

At the same time, specialists have already managed to restore power to nearly all consumers in the Dnipro, Kamyanske, and Pavlohrad districts, who were left without power due to Russian attacks the day before. Water service has also been fully restored in Dnipro. This means that residents can once again use water as usual.

Despite the work already completed, the power supply situation in the region remains challenging. Due to new Russian strikes, some consumers have once again been left without power, and utility workers continue to address the aftermath of the attacks. Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, provided an update on the situation in the region.

A preliminary forecast regarding the timeline for restoring power was published by the Telegram channel “Dnipro Avariyka.” Emergency repair work is ongoing.

In Dnipro, as of October 30, even emergency power outage schedules are not in effect. The reason is new Russian strikes on the region’s energy infrastructure: Ukrenergo’s main power lines and one of DTEK’s facilities have been damaged. Currently, utility workers are working to restore power, prioritizing the restoration of power to water utility facilities.

Earlier, power was restored to some consumers in Dnipro, but more than 200,000 remain without power.

Prior to this, power had been cut off on both banks of the Dnipro River due to a Russian attack.

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