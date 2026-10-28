A soldier and a videographer from Oleshky, Volodymyr Obertas, were killed in Kherson

On October 27, Volodymyr Obertas, a soldier and videographer from Oleshky, was tragically killed in Kherson. On the day of his death, he was assisting journalists with their work. Before enlisting, Obertas was known as a photographer and videographer, and after Russia’s full-scale invasion, he joined the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Dmytro Voronov said that Obertas was well known in Oleshky thanks to his work as a photographer and videographer. He also worked at the press center of the former mayor.

“He’s a person whom probably everyone in Oleshky knows, because you couldn’t find a better photographer or videographer… He’s a person who worked in my press center—always cheerful and friendly,” reads Dmytro Voronov’s post.

According to the former mayor, Volodymyr Obertas died in Kherson under tragic circumstances while helping journalists do their jobs that day.

After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Volodymyr Obertas joined the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As Dmytro Voronov explained, he successfully operated drones and later transferred to the public relations unit.

Obertas combined his military service with assisting journalists. His death was a great loss for Oleshky, where he is remembered as a talented professional and a cheerful, friendly person.

The news of Volodymyr Obertas’s death was reported on Facebook by Dmytro Voronov, the former mayor of Oleshky.

On October 26, Valentin Kotelevsky, a 41-year-old employee of DTEK Energo, was killed in a Russian drone strike on Pavlohrad. The company reported the death of their colleague and expressed condolences to his family and loved ones.

Valery Tarasyuk, former head of the National Commission for Energy and Utilities Regulation, died tragically. The circumstances of his death have not yet been clarified.

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