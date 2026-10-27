In Kyiv, an Auchan store in the Prospekt shopping center was damaged by a Russian attack

On the evening of Monday, October 26, the Auchan Chernihivska store, located in the “Prospekt” shopping and entertainment complex in Kyiv, sustained damage as a result of an enemy attack. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

“Our Auchan Chernihivska store sustained damage during an enemy attack this evening. Fortunately, no one was injured,” the company said in a statement.

The store will be temporarily closed. Operations have been suspended until an assessment of the premises is completed and the necessary repairs are carried out.

Further updates on the reopening of Auchan Chernihivska will be provided.

This was reported on the retailer’s social media pages.

As a result of a Russian airstrike on the night of October 27, the office of Ukrainian cosmetics and manicure products manufacturer Nika Zemlyanikina was completely destroyed. Along with the building, machinery and equipment were destroyed, and the damages are estimated at tens of thousands of U.S. dollars.

On the evening of October 26, a Russian drone damaged an energy infrastructure facility in the Chernivtsi region, leaving part of Chernivtsi without electricity. The power outages disrupted public transportation, traffic lights, and water supply systems.

As a reminder, power outages lasting up to nine hours are scheduled for Kyiv Oblast on October 27.

The Ministry of Energy reported new power outages in six regions.

On the morning of October 25, part of Kyiv was left without power due to a grid failure. The outage affected the Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.

In the Kyiv region, emergency power outages—which had been implemented by order of the National Electricity Company “Ukrenergo”—have been canceled. The decision was made after the situation in the power grid stabilized.

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