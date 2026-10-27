More than 70 attacks took place on the front lines over the past 24 hours; the hottest areas were identified

Over the past 24 hours, as of October 27, 2026, Russian forces deployed 9,679 kamikaze drones and dropped 247 guided bombs on Ukraine. The enemy also carried out one missile strike and 72 airstrikes, and fired on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions 2,518 times. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces’ missile units and artillery struck three areas where Russian troops and equipment were concentrated.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out one assault operation, launched three airstrikes using five guided bombs, and shelled Ukrainian military positions and populated areas 44 times. Two of the attacks were carried out using multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled six attacks in the areas of Volokhivske, Okhrimivka, Shabelne, and Chuhunivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops made three attempts to improve their tactical position by advancing toward Radkivka.

In the Lyman sector, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attempts to breach Ukrainian defenses. Russian troops attacked in the directions of Zelenaya Dolina, Kolodyaziv, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, three attacks were recorded in the areas of Ozerny, Kryva Luka, and Mykolaivka. In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations.

The most intense fighting took place in the Kostiantynivka sector, where Russian troops carried out 22 attacks. They advanced in the Kostyantynivka area and toward Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Raiske, Novopavlivka, Vilne, and Kucherove Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked 26 times, attempting to advance toward Novy Donbas, Dobropillia, Vilne, Sviatohorivka, Svitle, Myrne, Serhiivka, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, one assault attempt toward Piddubne was recorded.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions 15 times. They attempted to advance toward Ternuvate, Yegorivka, Rizdvyanka, Vozdvizhivka, Novoye Zaporozhye, Verkhnya Tersa, Gorkoye, and Charivne.

Russia shelled the border areas of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions

The following settlements in Sumy Oblast came under enemy fire: Bezsalivka, Korenok, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, Rohizne, Neskuchne, Bachivsk, Vovkivka, Hirky, Novovasylivka, Mykolaivka, Yastrubshchyna, Marchyshina Buda, Luzhky, Potapivka, Sopych, Kucherivka, Stara Huta, and Kharkivka. Russian forces also carried out an airstrike on Korenok.

In the Chernihiv region, Huta-Studenetska, Mykhalchyna-Sloboda, Karpovychi, Klyusi, Hirs’k, and Yanzhulivka came under fire.

Source: General Staff

Earlier, the General Staff updated the data on Russian losses in the war against Ukraine as of October 27.

The previously occupied Luhansk region came under a massive drone attack.

Over the past 24 hours, 185 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines, with the heaviest fighting occurring in the Pokrovsk direction.

As a reminder, DeepState reported Russian advances near Kostiantynivka and Vozdvyzhivka.

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