Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have killed three residents of the Donetsk region; there are also wounded

Over the past 24 hours, on October 26, the Russian army killed three residents of the Donetsk region. Another 22 people were wounded as a result of Russian attacks.

According to him, the Russians killed three people in Kramatorsk, Sukhanivka, and Iverske.

Another 22 people were injured as a result of Russian shelling in several settlements in the region. Specifically:

16 people were wounded in Yasnogorka, Kramatorsk City Community;

three people were injured in Sloviansk;

one person in Kramatorsk;

one person in Iverske;

one person in Pryvillia.

According to Vadym Filashkin, the total number of victims of Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast stands at 4,445 dead and 10,909 injured.

These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, on Facebook.

Since the evening of October 26, Russian troops have attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times with drones and aerial bombs. Three people were injured as a result of the shelling.

As a reminder, in Kyiv, an Auchan store in the Prospekt shopping center was damaged by a Russian attack.

On the evening of October 26, a Russian drone damaged an energy infrastructure facility in the Chernivtsi region, leaving part of Chernivtsi without electricity.

A 41-year-old DTEK miner was killed as a result of a Russian drone strike on Pavlohrad.

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