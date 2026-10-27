Video: Konotop Has Been Without Power for Four Days Following Russian Attacks

Konotop, in the Sumy region, has been without power for four days following Russian strikes on the night of October 24. There is currently no estimate for when power will be restored. Most of the city is also without gas service.

Mayor Artem Semenikhin reported this during an appearance on “Suspilne” and on his Telegram channel.

According to the mayor, educational institutions have been damaged as a result of the Russian strikes. The local hospital continues to operate thanks to generators.

Water service in the city is provided on a schedule: from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

“The city is without electricity, and most of it is without gas. Educational institutions have been damaged; even our hospital is currently running on generators. Water is also being supplied according to a schedule: from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.," Semenikhin said.

The mayor noted that the situation with electricity remains uncertain.

“Unfortunately, there are no forecasts regarding electricity. None at all,” he wrote.

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“Sumyoblenergo” reported that emergency crews are working around the clock to repair the damage caused by strikes on energy infrastructure. At the same time, the timeline for the work depends on the security situation and the ability to access the damaged facilities.

Source: Artem Semenikhin

As a reminder, a Russian drone damaged a power facility in Bukovina, leaving part of Chernivtsi without power.

The Ministry of Energy also reported new power outages in six regions.

On the morning of October 25, part of Kyiv was left without power due to a grid failure. The outage affected the Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.

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