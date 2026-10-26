Russian attacks on data centers have revealed shortcomings in Ukrainian banks’ preparedness for potential service disruptions. According to Pyshny, the protocols for testing the continuity of banking services do not always include sufficiently detailed procedures.

“The attacks that took place provided us with useful information for improving our business continuity protocols,” Pyshnyy said.

At the same time, the banking system was hardly affected by the attacks, said NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy. According to him, banks and the NBU work through various scenarios on a daily basis.

Pyshnyy expressed confidence in the system’s resilience but did not rule out temporary restrictions on certain functions should the attacks intensify. It is impossible to guarantee that no damage will occur during wartime, he noted.

He spoke about this in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

GigaCenter has suspended operations at its data center in Kyiv due to a Russian attack.

The GigaCenter data center in Kyiv was damaged by Russian shelling.

A nighttime ballistic attack destroyed the Datagroup data center in Kyiv.

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