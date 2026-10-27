Russian attack on Kyiv kills at least one person — RMF24

The Russian Federation — an aggressor state — carried out a ballistic attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, in the evening. According to the Ukrainian authorities, at least one person was killed and another 10 were injured. Medical facilities and a dormitory of one of Kyiv’s universities were damaged, RMF24 reports.

Hospitals and an emergency medical crew damaged

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that strikes were recorded in the city’s Desnianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. In a medical facility in the Dniprovskyi district, the blast wave blew out windows in the intensive care unit. Windows in two departments of another hospital were damaged, but patients and staff were not hurt.

An emergency medical crew travelling to a call also came under fire. A paramedic and an emergency medical technician were injured. Another building was damaged in the Dniprovskyi district, and a person’s body was found near one of the supermarkets.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Strike near a dormitory and metro station

In the Desnianskyi district, a munition fell near a residential building. According to the services, some people may have become trapped inside.

A dormitory of one of Kyiv’s universities was also damaged: windows in the building were blown out. A 20-year-old woman was taken to hospital. Most of the injured, according to available information, are students who lived in the dormitory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian ballistic missiles struck the university grounds, as well as areas near the campus, a park, a metro station and residential development.

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