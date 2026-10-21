The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck Russian command posts and military depots in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and in Crimea — General Staff

On October 20 and during the night of October 21, the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out strikes against Russian military targets. Command posts in the Luhansk and Kurakhove areas of Donetsk Oblast were hit, as were enemy logistics depots in Donetsk Oblast and in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

“On October 20 and during the night of October 21, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck: command posts of the occupying forces in the Luhansk area and near the town of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast,” the statement reads.

In addition, it is reported that warehouses containing the Russian aggressor’s logistical supplies were struck near the village of Yani-Kapu in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea and in the Chystyakove area of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Staff

On October 19 and during the night of October 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against military facilities of the Russian army. A command post, a repair unit, logistics depots, and enemy troop concentrations in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions were hit.

As a result of previous strikes on Russian territory, damage to a number of facilities in the enemy’s fuel and energy complex has been confirmed. These include, in particular, the “Samara” Linear Production and Dispatch Station (LPDS) in the Samara region and the “Astrakhan” gas processing plant in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation.

As a reminder, on October 2 and during the night of October 3, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against a number of key facilities belonging to the Russian occupation forces. Among the targets hit were a storage, preparation, and launch site for attack drones, a command post, a river crossing, and a repair base.

Starting in the evening of September 29, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes on key military facilities of the Russian occupiers. Among the targets hit were a drone depot, a command and observation post, and enemy support facilities, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Operators from the 413th SBS “Raid” Regiment struck a Russian BM-27 “Uragan” multiple-launch rocket system in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The strike was carried out by Ukrainian drone operators.

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