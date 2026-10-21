Ukraine and Russia have agreed to resume trilateral talks with the U.S. — Axios

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to a U.S. proposal to resume trilateral talks at the technical level. The initiative was endorsed following meetings between U.S. officials in Oslo and St. Petersburg.

Axios reported this, citing a U.S. official.

According to the official, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner proposed holding a meeting involving representatives from the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia. The Ukrainian side endorsed the initiative during talks in Oslo, while the Russian side did so in St. Petersburg.

Vladimir Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov stated that Russia is ready to resume trilateral talks in the first half of November. According to him, the meeting could take place in Abu Dhabi, and the main topic will be establishing a security framework for Russia and Ukraine after the war ends.

At the same time, Ushakov claims that the previous talks in Oslo did not yield significant results toward resolving the war.

Source: Axios.

Witkoff’s talks with Putin lasted three hours and have concluded.

We should add that the Trump administration plans to change the format of the talks on Ukraine.

As a reminder, Witkoff will travel to St. Petersburg after his meeting with Zelenskyy.

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