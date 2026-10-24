General Staff announces ceasefire in Oleshky from October 27 — RMF24

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Ukraine will introduce a ceasefire in a designated area of temporarily occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region from 03:00 on October 27, Kyiv time. This is necessary to conduct a humanitarian operation in the city. The military said it would make every possible effort to help Oleshky residents and ensure their safety.

Assistance and evacuation

According to RMF24, Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets told Reuters that Ukraine and Russia, the aggressor state, signed an agreement defining the details of the humanitarian mission. According to him, the arrangement provides for a ceasefire, the delivery of humanitarian supplies to the city, and the possibility for civilians to leave Oleshky freely.

Lubinets stated that a sufficient amount of humanitarian aid should be delivered to the city for everyone who needs it. According to him, Kyiv is also working to ensure that the operation is not a one-time effort and can be extended to other settlements.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

White House data and the situation in the city

The Ukrainian ombudsman linked the achievement of the agreement to the efforts of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. He claimed that she coordinated and led negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian sides regarding the humanitarian mission.

At the same time, the White House had previously stated that Russia and Ukraine agreed to a temporary cessation of hostilities in Oleshky from October 29 in order to deliver aid and prepare for the evacuation of civilians. According to Ukrainian authorities, about 2,000 people, including 50 children, are in the city without access to food and water. Oleshky is located about four kilometers from Kherson on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The city was flooded after the destruction of the dam in Nova Kakhovka, and roads leading to it are reportedly mined; Russian drones operate continuously in the area.

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