The General Staff reported record losses among Russian troops in 2026

Over the past 24 hours, on November 1, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 2,500 Russian occupiers. This is the highest daily casualty figure among Russian military personnel since the beginning of 2026, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of November 2, Russia has lost the following in the war against Ukraine:

personnel—approximately 1,592,770 (+2,500) individuals;

tanks – 12,452 (+1);

armored combat vehicles – 25,629 (+7);

artillery systems – 51,801 (+46);

multiple-launch rocket systems – 2,251 (+2);

air defense systems – 1,731 (+1);

aircraft – 452 (+0);

helicopters – 356 (+0);

ground-based robotic systems – 3,063 (+9) units;

operational-tactical UAVs – 592,541 (+936) units;

cruise missiles – 5,140 (+0) units;

ships/boats – 35 (+0);

submarines – 2 (+0) units;

Vehicles and tanker trucks – 169,110 (+371) units;

special equipment – 4,863 (+2) units

Source: General Staff

As a reminder, Russian occupiers have intensified their assaults and use of military equipment in northern Kharkiv Oblast.

In October, the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated 96.2 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, which is 10.4 square kilometers more than the area captured by Russian occupation forces during the same period.

In October 2026, the Russian army lost 54,400 servicemen killed or seriously wounded, marking the highest monthly figure since the start of the full-scale invasion. That’s equivalent to 9 parades on Red Square, 200 subway cars, or the population of Chukotka.

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