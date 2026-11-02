The Ukrainian Defense Forces ensured a ceasefire in the Kherson region to carry out a humanitarian mission in Oleshky. However, Russian troops took advantage of this lull to reinforce their own positions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on November 2.

“As part of the ceasefire established for the humanitarian operation in Oleshky, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces ensured compliance with the ceasefire and acted strictly within the framework of the agreements reached,” the statement said.

As a result, the ceasefire made it possible to deliver humanitarian aid, and Ukrainians who wished to leave Oleshky were able to return to territory controlled by Ukraine.

At the same time, the General Staff noted that the enemy used this humanitarian pause “to reinforce its positions.”

“During the ceasefire, we observed the rotation of Russian units, the fortification of positions, the expansion of anti-drone measures along roads, and the buildup of logistics, particularly the delivery of ammunition,” the agency concluded.

As a reminder, Melania Trump reacted to the successful evacuation of Oleshky residents.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

Separately, the ombudsman noted that the ceasefire has now lasted more than 87 hours. The Ukrainian delegation is returning home.

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