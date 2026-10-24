US Ambassador Tom Rose criticizes European leaders — Interia

US Ambassador to Poland Tom Rose on Friday criticized European leaders for, as he put it, relying on American money, weapons and the United States’ willingness to risk the lives of its citizens in supporting Ukraine. In a post on platform X, the diplomat cited Poland as an example, using the hashtag #belikePoland.

As Interia reports, Rose said that Europe has good reason to regard the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, as an existential threat. At the same time, he claims that too many European leaders expect the United States to confront this threat instead of them.

Statements on ending the war

The American diplomat also accused unnamed European leaders of insisting on continuing the war and accusing US President Donald Trump of “betrayal” when he seeks to end it. Rose expressed the view that Ukraine cannot win the war, while an attempt to make peace could give it an opportunity to preserve its independence.

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Position on Europe and Iran

The ambassador also pointed to a contrast between Europe’s position on Ukraine and the US war with Iran. According to him, when European interests are under threat, the war is considered America’s business; when it concerns US interests, it is likewise regarded as exclusively an American war.

At the end of his post, Rose said that cheering for Ukraine from the sidelines will not help win the war or stop the killings. He also called criticism of Trump for attempting to end the war not a strategy, but an excuse for not having one.

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