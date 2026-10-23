Russia Could Launch More Than 300 Ballistic Missiles a Month — Ignat

Over the past three days, Russian forces have fired 78 ballistic missiles at Ukraine. If the intensity of the attacks continues, the number could exceed 300 in a month.

This was stated by Yuriy Ignat, head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force, during a televised marathon.

“I doubt it, because they’re ramping up their missile attacks right now, but their stockpiles aren’t endless,” Ignat noted.

He emphasized that Ukraine needs significant stockpiles of ammunition for its air defense systems, particularly the Patriot system, to intercept such missiles.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, as of October, Russia may have stockpiled up to 700 ballistic missiles, and its factories are producing about 110 such missiles each month.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that due to reduced supplies of American Patriot interceptor missiles, Russia has greater opportunities to launch ballistic attacks. Ukraine is negotiating with European partners for additional missiles, but their transfer requires U.S. approval. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine has already received some of the ammunition, but the rest of the aid must arrive as soon as possible.

Russia attacked the Pechersk district of Kyiv, damaging residential buildings and an ambulance station.

Video: Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

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