On Saturday, two women were killed and four other people were injured as a result of a Russian attack in the Nikopol district. Among the victims were three adults and a child. This was reported by Oleksandr Ganza, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

“In the Nikopol district, the district center, as well as the Marganetsk, Chervonohryhorivsk, and Pokrovsk communities, were affected. Shops, private homes, apartment buildings, infrastructure, garages, cars, an administrative building, and a business were damaged. Two women were killed. Four more people, including a 14-year-old boy, were injured,” Ganza wrote on Telegram on Saturday evening.

The enemy attacked six districts more than 60 times with drones and artillery, the head of the Regional Military Administration added.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast is under massive attacks by Russia—there is one fatality and several wounded.

On the night of October 4, Russian troops launched 135 drones into Ukrainian territory, including “Shaheds,” “Gerberas,” “Banderole”/“Dan-T,” and decoy drones.

On the morning of October 4, Russian troops struck downtown Dnipro, hitting the premises of a telecommunications company.

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