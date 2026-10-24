Nikita, whose call sign is Zergut, a Russian citizen fighting on Ukraine’s side as part of the Main Intelligence Directorate’s “Siberian Battalion,” addressed the Russian military. He urged them not to follow orders from their commanders, to surrender, or to join units fighting on Ukraine’s side.

According to the soldier, some Russian servicemen are already beginning to understand what is really happening in the war and how their command treats them.

According to the soldier, some Russian troops are already realizing what is happening in the war and how their own command treats them. He noted that soldiers are beginning to understand: it’s not just about the officially stated reasons for the war, but also about the fact that they are not treated as human beings.

“Sabotage your commanders’ orders. Surrender. That’s it. Otherwise, you’ll die anyway. Yes, there’s no other way. Or, join the RDK or other battalions that will fight on Ukraine’s side,” Zergut said.

He also stated that there are already a significant number of deserters in the Russian army. According to the soldier, for Russian troops, defecting to Ukraine or surrendering is a chance to save their lives.

“We’re always happy to accept such soldiers. At the very least, it’s a chance to survive, to save your life. That’s for sure,” he added.

He made these remarks in an interview on the “Znaem 24” channel.

Over the past 24 hours, 181 combat engagements took place on the front lines, with the highest number occurring in the Kostiantynivka sector.

Over the past two months, operators from the 8th Special Operations Forces Regiment have eliminated more than 25 occupiers and taken another 13 prisoner.

On October 22 and during the night of October 23, Ukrainian defense forces struck a number of Russian military targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Among the targets struck were storage and launch sites for attack drones, ammunition and logistics depots, as well as a Russian military command post.

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