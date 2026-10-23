U.S. President Donald Trump stated that his wife, Melania, played a key role in the agreements on a temporary ceasefire in the area of occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region.

According to Trump, the First Lady independently initiated negotiations with Ukraine and Russia to help rescue the children and return them to their families.

“She wants to save the children,” the U.S. president said.

Trump claims that both sides agreed to cooperate to implement this initiative. According to the White House, the local ceasefire is set to begin on October 29.

An operation to lift the blockade of Oleshky and surrounding areas is planned to begin in the near future. The goal is to establish permanent humanitarian corridors for the safe evacuation of civilians and the delivery of aid.

Russia has prepared a disinformation campaign aimed at concealing war crimes in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region and discrediting the Ukrainian Defense Forces. To this end, Moscow plans to hold a so-called “international teleconference” on October 22, 2026.

During a phone call with Pope Leo XIV, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raised the issue of the humanitarian situation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. The head of state expressed hope that humanitarian aid could be delivered to the city and that civilian residents could be safely evacuated.

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