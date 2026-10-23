A photo has appeared on the Russian Ministry of Education’s website showing Vladimir Putin with six fingers on his left hand. The image was likely altered using artificial intelligence, which also distorted the faces of Putin and Kim Jong-un.

The photo was published following a visit to North Korea by Russian Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov. Journalists compared it to the original photo from the North Korean newspaper *Rodong Sinmun* and discovered other distortions—specifically, on coats of arms and inscriptions.

Errors were also found in other photos from the trip. In photos from the opening of the Russian language center in Pyongyang, the text on the information stands was nonsensical, and names and individual words were misspelled. Such flaws were not present in the photographs published by North Korean media.

Russia expert Chris Manday suggested that officials may have used AI to conceal certain details in the photos or alter people’s appearances. After the information came to light, some photographs and the page about Kravtsov’s visit on the Russian agency’s website became inaccessible.

Russian businessman and owner of the propaganda TV channel “Tsargrad,” Konstantin Malofeev, called on dictator Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear strike on Western weapons depots in Ukraine.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the Ukrainian territories seized by Russia are allegedly “historical lands of Russia.” He also claims that Ukraine has no grounds to speak of the loss of these lands, citing the alleged desire of residents of the Donbas and so-called “Novorossiya” to join the Russian Federation. The statement came amid discussions about a possible resumption of peace talks following Putin’s meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, stated that during his meeting with U.S. representative Steve Witkoff, the Russian leader did not hand over any documents containing proposals for resolving the war in Ukraine.

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