Soldiers and Pantsir systems were spotted on the outskirts of the Kremlin

Moscow has stepped up its defenses against drones. Air defense systems, including the “Pantsir,” have been deployed around the Kremlin. Video footage shows that traffic has been restricted on the approaches to the Kremlin. The area is being patrolled by military personnel and mobile fire teams, which can be deployed to counter drones. Additionally, reports indicate that the Russian National Guard has been deployed to secure the area.

Drone threat in Russia. The Kremlin is surrounded on all sides by the Russian National Guard and “Pantsir” systems—air defense systems have even been deployed on the roofs of neighboring high-rise buildings https://t.co/12FRW2NSqt — GLAVKOM (@GLAVCOM_UA) October 23, 2026

Additional air defense systems had previously been spotted on the roofs of buildings near the Kremlin. These measures are strengthening the protection of the central part of the Russian capital amid the threat of new attacks. At the same time, the published footage alone does not make it possible to determine exactly how many military personnel and systems have been deployed in this area.

Lifting platforms are being used to counter drones

According to Russian media reports, special lifting platforms are also being used in the Moscow area. They allow operators of man-portable air defense systems to be raised above surrounding buildings.

Such platforms can help the military monitor the airspace and respond to the appearance of drones. However, the report does not provide detailed information on exactly where they have been deployed or how many such platforms are in use.

Balloons carrying unknown objects are also approaching Moscow

Separate reports mention balloons carrying unknown objects on their lines, which, according to the video’s creators, are moving toward Moscow. According to preliminary assumptions, they may be carrying explosives or small drones. At the same time, the origin of the balloons and exactly what they are carrying have not yet been confirmed. Therefore, it is too early to claim that they are equipped with explosives or drones.

Amid reports of balloons and the threat of drones, security measures in Moscow are being stepped up. However, there is currently no confirmed information linking all these reports to a single operation. Thus, the video showing military personnel near the Kremlin and reports of additional air defense systems indicate that security in this area has been stepped up. At the same time, information about specific threats and the purpose of the unidentified aerial objects should be treated with caution until confirmation becomes available.

In the Moscow business center “Moscow City,” people were evacuated from the IQ-Quarter complex, which houses the offices of three Russian ministries.