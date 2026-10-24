In the Vovchansk direction, Russian troops continue to launch intense attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. At the same time, no significant enemy advances or major changes along the front line have been recorded so far, according to Viktor Tregubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation.

According to Tregubov, Russian units are attempting to advance toward Vilcha, Vovchanski Khutory, and Bilyi Kolodyaz.

A significant number of combat engagements are taking place in these areas, but the enemy continues to use the same routes for their attacks.

“It’s like that not-so-politically-correct joke: there’s movement, but no progress. They’re actively trying, but they’re essentially attacking along the same routes. There are a large number of clashes there. They’re trying to break through toward Vilcha, trying to break through toward Vovchanskiy Khutory, and trying to break through toward Bilyi Kolodyaz along the same routes, because the terrain leaves them no other options,” Tregubov noted.

Viktor Tregubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, spoke about this on the “Army Media” broadcast.

Tregubov refuted claims that Russia had captured settlements in the Kharkiv region.

Since the beginning of September 2026, the Russian army has lost 241 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory—more than it has been able to capture. The pace of the occupying forces’ advance has slowed, while Ukrainian forces are regaining the initiative in certain sectors of the front.

The Russian military is training specialized units to conduct combat operations underground. Meanwhile, fighters from the 13th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard, “Charter,” are already engaging Russian forces in old Soviet gas pipelines near Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region.

In addition, Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk region near two settlements—Rai-Oleksandrivka and Vilne.

Over the past day, October 22, there were 165 combat engagements on the front lines. Among the specified sectors, Russian troops carried out the largest number of attacks in the Pokrovsk sector, where 15 assaults were recorded.

Read us on