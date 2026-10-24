In Omsk, Russia—located more than 2,500 km from Ukraine—drones attacked a local industrial hub.

“The Russian Ministry of Defense’s air defense forces continue to repel attacks by enemy drones. Enemy UAVs have now reached the northern industrial complex. Emergency services are on the scene. Please remain calm and report any suspicious situations by calling 112,” said Vitaly Khotsenko, governor of the Omsk Region.

This is being reported by Russian propaganda media.

In Omsk, even before the drone attack on the oil refinery, there was a rush at gas stations.

Reports are emerging from Omsk of men being forcibly conscripted into the military.

Kyiv continues to respect Serbia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and does not recognize Kosovo’s unilateral declaration of independence. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has not changed its position on Kosovo.Serbia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and does not recognize Kosovo’s unilateral declaration of independence.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine could have begun producing Patriot systems several years ago if its partners had provided the necessary licenses earlier. According to him, agreements with the U.S. on this issue are already in place, but the paperwork process has been delayed, while Russia continues to strike Ukraine with missiles.

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