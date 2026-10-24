Russia attacked Kyiv with jet-powered drones; explosions were heard

Explosions were heard in Kyiv during the day amid an attack by Russian forces using jet-powered drones. The Air Force warned of high-speed drones heading toward the capital.

At 2:42 p.m., an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv. The Air Force reported that jet-powered drones were approaching the city.

Around 3:00 p.m., explosions were heard in the capital.

At 3:04 p.m., the military warned of new high-speed drones moving toward Kyiv from the north.

Later, at 3:12 p.m., monitoring channels clarified that five jet-powered drones were heading toward Kyiv and its outskirts.

As of the time this report was published, there was no official information regarding casualties or damage resulting from the attack.

During an air raid alert, Kyiv residents should remain in shelters and follow the instructions of security forces.

In the city of Lozova in the Kharkiv region, a man was killed as a result of a missile attack by Russian forces. Two other people were injured.

The Russians struck the Kharkiv region, leaving six people injured.

In Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast, the death toll has risen following a Russian strike on a market.

As a reminder, Russia struck a market in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

On October 22, Russian occupation forces attacked a local market in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast. Two people were killed in the strike, and 17 more civilians were injured.

On the morning of October 21, a Russian drone struck one of the facilities at a gas production site belonging to the Naftogaz Group in the Kharkiv region.

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