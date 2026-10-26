According to the President of Ukraine, rescue operations are ongoing at the impact sites. There is significant damage, and people may be trapped under the rubble. All relevant emergency services are on the scene and assisting those affected.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the missiles struck crowded areas where there are no military targets. He also warned of the threat of follow-up strikes. Russia continues to attack Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities and communities with strike drones.

The president urged partners not to delay providing Ukraine with air defense assistance. He stressed that Ukraine needs the means to destroy Russian ballistic missile launchers. According to him, this would help protect people more effectively.

Zelenskyy also stated that Russia is not ending the war and continues to kill civilians. He called on international partners to support Ukraine and help protect people’s lives.