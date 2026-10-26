Video: Russian missiles struck a university campus in Kyiv; there are fatalities — Zelenskyy
On the evening of October 26, a Russian missile struck the grounds of one of Kyiv’s universities and the area surrounding it. The strike also hit Kyoto Park, the area near the metro station, and residential buildings. There are fatalities and injuries; the exact number of casualties is not yet known.
According to the President of Ukraine, rescue operations are ongoing at the impact sites. There is significant damage, and people may be trapped under the rubble. All relevant emergency services are on the scene and assisting those affected.
Zelenskyy emphasized that the missiles struck crowded areas where there are no military targets. He also warned of the threat of follow-up strikes. Russia continues to attack Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities and communities with strike drones.
The president urged partners not to delay providing Ukraine with air defense assistance. He stressed that Ukraine needs the means to destroy Russian ballistic missile launchers. According to him, this would help protect people more effectively.
Zelenskyy also stated that Russia is not ending the war and continues to kill civilians. He called on international partners to support Ukraine and help protect people’s lives.
Video: Seven people were injured in Kyiv as a result of a Russian attack, including ambulance workers.
In Kyiv, ballistic missile strikes damaged two medical facilities; one person was killed.
Kyiv is under attack by ballistic missiles; five explosions were heard on the left bank.
Video: The Lisova metro station in Kyiv was damaged by a ballistic missile strike.